Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- An investigator who worked at the civil affairs office of Cheong Wa Dae last year was found dead Sunday, police said, amid a probe by prosecutors into the presidential office's suspected election interference.
The official, who was dispatched to the presidential office from the prosecution, was found dead at an office in southern Seoul, according to police.
The official is believed to have been involved in a controversy over Cheong Wa Dae's suspected interference in local elections in June 2018.
A controversy erupted over speculation that the civil affairs office of Cheong Wa Dae referred to a regional policy agency intelligence about suspected irregularities by aides of Kim Gi-hyeon, then mayor of Ulsan, ahead of the local elections in June 2018.
The move sparked speculation that it could have been intended to press police to investigate Kim, a mayoral candidate of the main opposition party, so as to influence the outcome of the June 13 elections.
Baek Won-woo, former presidential secretary of civil affairs, is suspected of having conveyed the information about Kim to a presidential secretary in charge of anti-corruption probe.
The investigator reportedly left a note before his death. Police said they are investigating to determine the exact cause of the death.
(END)