Ulsan coach apologizes for blowing chance to win K League championship

This was the second major choke job by Ulsan this season. In June, Ulsan were eliminated in the round of 16 at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League in June, falling to Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2 on aggregate. The South Korean side had defeated the Japanese club 2-1 in the first leg on the road, and could afford to lose 1-0 at home and still reach the quarterfinals. But they played overly passive football, apparently trying to protect their 2-1 advantage, and ended up losing 3-0 before a disappointed home crowd.