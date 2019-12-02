S. Korea's consumer prices rise 0.2 pct in November
SEJONG, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.2 percent on-year in November, marking the first gain in four months, the statistics agency said Monday.
The country's inflation fell 0.6 percent on-month last month, due to declines in agricultural prices and service charges, Statistics Korea said in a statement.
Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier.
Utility prices rose 1.5 percent on-year last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products fell 2.7 percent, the data showed.
Slowing inflation may persuade the Bank of Korea (BOK) to hold off raising interest rates.
Exports fell for a 12th consecutive month in November, and inflation has stayed far below the BOK's target of 2 percent.
Last week, the BOK, which cut its key interest rate two times this year, kept its rate at a record low of 1.25 percent.
The BOK also slashed its growth forecast for this year from 2.2 percent to 2 percent, as the nation's economy is struggling with the impact of a U.S.-China trade war.
