Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #consumer prices-November

S. Korea's consumer prices rise 0.2 pct in November

08:09 December 02, 2019

SEJONG, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.2 percent on-year in November, marking the first gain in four months, the statistics agency said Monday.

The country's inflation fell 0.6 percent on-month last month, due to declines in agricultural prices and service charges, Statistics Korea said in a statement.

Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

Utility prices rose 1.5 percent on-year last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products fell 2.7 percent, the data showed.

Slowing inflation may persuade the Bank of Korea (BOK) to hold off raising interest rates.

Exports fell for a 12th consecutive month in November, and inflation has stayed far below the BOK's target of 2 percent.

Last week, the BOK, which cut its key interest rate two times this year, kept its rate at a record low of 1.25 percent.

The BOK also slashed its growth forecast for this year from 2.2 percent to 2 percent, as the nation's economy is struggling with the impact of a U.S.-China trade war.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK