Monday's weather forecast
09:04 December 02, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-2 Cloudy 20
Incheon 03/00 Cloudy 20
Suwon 04/-1 Sunny 20
Cheongju 06/01 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 07/01 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 04/-3 Sunny 0
Gangneung 07/03 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/03 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 08/04 Sunny 20
Jeju 11/10 Cloudy 20
Daegu 08/04 Cloudy 30
Busan 10/06 Sunny 20
(END)
Keyword