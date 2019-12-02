Seoul stocks open higher on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday as investors clung to expectations that the United States and China will sign a "phase one" trade deal within this year.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.82 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,115.78 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The main index shed 0.7 percent in the past week.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law on support for protesters in Hong Kong, possibly creating a last-minute hurdle in U.S.-China trade negotiations aimed at ending their prolonged trade war.
But the two sides are widely expected to sign a deal in mid-December, analysts said.
Technology stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 1.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbing 0.4 percent, and Samsung SDI gaining 1.7 percent.
Among decliners, top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.4 percent, its smaller affiliate Kia Motors declined 1.5 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO shed 0.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.5 won from the previous session's close.
