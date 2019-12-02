7 firms to recall over 12,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and five other companies will recall more than 12,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Monday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
Audi Volkswagen Korea, FCA Korea, Porsche Korea, Scania Korea, Bike Korea and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, are recalling 16 models amounting to 12,053 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include a faulty air bag system in Volkswagen's Tiguan SUV, a faulty spare tire holder in the Peugeot 5008 1.5 BlueHDi SUV and a faulty engine oil pressure control system in the Kymco AK550i two-wheeler imported by Bike Korea, it said.
The companies have either already begun repair and replacement services or will start the services this week. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
