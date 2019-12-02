Minister hopes resolution of Mount Kumgang issue leads to 'sustainable' cross-border cooperation
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul urged North Korea on Monday to honor its commitment to normalize a long-suspended inter-Korean mountain tourism project, saying it would pave the way for "sustainable" exchange and cooperation between the two sides.
Kim made the remark during a discussion with a journalists' association as Pyongyang shows no signs of backing down from its demand that the South take down all facilities it built at the North's Mount Kumgang resort as part of the joint tour program.
The South has called for face-to-face talks about the issue, but the North rejected the offer.
"The South and the North agreed during a summit in September last year to normalize the Mount Kumgang tour business when conditions are prepared," Kim said, referring to an agreement that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached at their third summit in Pyongyang in September last year.
"I hope that the South and the North will resolve this issue in a wise fashion and that it can pave the way for sustainable exchange and cooperation," Kim said.
Launched in 1998, the Mount Kumgang tour program was regarded as a key symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation and economic cooperation until it was suspended in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was shot dead near by a North Korean soldier. About 2 million tourists visited the mountain as part of the program.
Kim also said that there are "many areas" where the two Koreas could cooperate in a mutually-beneficial way, despite tough conditions, urging North Korea to respond to South Korea's offers for cooperation.
He also said that it is very important to find and expand the room for an "independent role" of the two Koreas, adding that strengthened inter-Korean relations could also contribute to an "irreversible turnaround" in relations between the North and the U.S.
"The situations surrounding the Korean Peninsula have become too complicated to predict," the minister said. "In order to secure predictability at all, it is important to manage inter-Korean relations in a stable manner."
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)