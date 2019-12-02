KT's AI robot debuts in Seoul hotel
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. said Monday its hotel service robot, enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies, made its official debut in a Seoul hotel.
The AI hotel robot, dubbed N bot, started its official service at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotels & Residences, to serve guests in about 100 rooms, the telecom operator said.
KT said it has applied its latest technologies, including three-dimension (3D) location mapping, autonomous driving and AI camera, to develop the robot.
Guests can request items through voice command or touch screen of KT's GiGa Genie device in a room, and then N bot will identify the location to deliver the items, the firm said.
With help of its autonomous driving technology, the robot can take an elevator to move one floor to another and stop or pass by oncoming people to avoid collisions.
KT said the robot is designed to provide guests with new experiences and help hotel crews to focus on their core services.
