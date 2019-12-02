Seoul stocks extend gains late Monday morning on trade hopes
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Monday morning as investors still stick to hopes the United States and China could sign a trade deal despite political unrest in Hong Kong.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.63 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,096.64 as of 11:20 a.m. The main index fell 0.7 percent in the past week.
U.S. President Donald Trump last week signed the law supporting Hong Kong protesters, ruining hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal any time soon. But investors still hope the two sides can reach a compromise in their yearlong trade negotiations, analysts said.
China's sound manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for November also lent support to the local stock market.
The PMI, a key gauge of activity in the country's factories, rebounded to 50.2 last month for the first time in seven months. The reading above the 50-point mark means an expansion, while the index below the 50 mark signals a contraction.
Tech, steel and refiner stocks led gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.2 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO gained 1.3 percent, and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation Co. was up 1.4 percent.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 1.3 percent, the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. declined 0.2 percent, the national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. shed 2 percent, and dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. was down 0.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,179.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.20 won from the previous session's close.
