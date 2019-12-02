Non-life insurers' 9-month profit down 24.6 pct
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's non-life insurance firms saw their combined net profit drop 24.6 percent in the first nine months of 2019 from a year earlier, mainly due to increased losses stemming from their long-term insurance and auto insurance businesses, data showed Monday.
Non-life insurance firms operating in South Korea reported a combined net profit of 2.2 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) for the January-September period, compared with 2.9 trillion from a year earlier, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.
The FSS said the combined losses of auto insurers widened 303.1 percent on-year to 824 billion won in the first nine months of the year, compared with 204.4 billion won a year earlier.
The combined net losses of long-term insurance businesses rose 48.1 percent on-year to 3.3 trillion won for the January-September period as operating expenses increased 11.6 percent from the previous year and the amount of loss grew 4.7 percent.
