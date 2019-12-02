Go to Contents
KT Wiz re-sign Venezuelan pitcher Cuevas for 2020

13:44 December 02, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club KT Wiz announced on Monday they will bring back Venezuelan pitcher William Cuevas for the 2020 season.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said the 29-year-old right-hander has agreed to a new one-year deal worth US$1 million, which includes a signing bonus of $300,000.

In his first KBO season in 2019, Cuevas went 13-10 in 30 starts with a 3.62 ERA. He led the Wiz's staff with 184 innings pitched and 135 strikeouts.

Monday's move completes foreign pitching signings for the Wiz for the new season. Last month, they replaced Raul Alcantara with Cuban pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne.

KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players but no more than two pitchers.

In this file photo from Aug. 9, 2019, William Cuevas of the KT Wiz pitches against the Doosan Bears in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

