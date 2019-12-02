GM Korea's Nov. sales rise 1.8 pct on exports
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Monday its sales rose 1.8 percent last month from a year earlier, helped by increased exports.
GM Korea sold 39,317 vehicles in November, up from 38,621 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 12 percent to 7,323 units last month from 8,294 a year ago. Exports climbed 5.5 percent to 31,994 from 30,327 over the cited period, it said.
GM Korea launched the U.S.-made Equinox SUV and the upgraded Chevrolet Spark minicar last year, and the midsize Colorado pickup truck and the Traverse SUV this year. But new vehicles didn't help buoy the company's overall sales this year.
From January to November, its sales declined 10 percent to 378,408 autos from 420,447 in the year-ago period, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)