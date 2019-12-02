Diabetes experts gather in Busan for int'l congress
BUSAN, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) opens a biennial congress in the southern port city of Busan on Monday to share information on the latest diabetes issues and discuss advanced medical treatments.
The IDF Congress, set to run through Friday at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center, brings together about 10,000 doctors, medical experts and health care officials from 170 nations, according to the organizers.
The event offers a platform for experts to discuss various diabetes issues, including scientific advances and the latest information on education, diabetes care and awareness.
The IDF said it will hold 180 professional meetings and sessions throughout the congress.
Doctors, medical experts and scholars will unveil their medical research and scientific discoveries related to diabetes during the global forum.
A total of 135 pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment suppliers will exhibit their products at 310 booths at the event, it noted.
Founded in Brussels in 1950, the IDF is an umbrella organization of over 240 national diabetes associations in 168 countries and territories.
