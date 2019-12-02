SsangYong's Nov. sales dip 18 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 18 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak overseas demand for its vehicles.
SsangYong Motor sold 10,754 vehicles in November, down from 13,030 units a year ago, due to lower overseas demand for the Tivoli and G4 Rexton sport utility vehicles, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 11 percent to 9,240 units last month from 10,330 a year ago. Exports plunged by a greater margin of 47 percent to 1,514 units from 2,844 during the same period, it said.
From January to November, sales fell 6.2 percent to 119,876 autos from 127,818 in the year-ago period, the statement said.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup includes the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor.
