Hyundai's Nov. sales fall 2.8 pct.
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 2.8 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak demand at home and abroad.
Hyundai Motor sold 392,247 vehicles in November, down from 403,368 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 1.5 percent to 63,160 units last month from 64,131 a year ago, while overseas sales were down 3 percent to 329,087 from 339,237 over the cited period, the statement said.
"Lower demand from emerging markets amid a global economic slowdown affected the company's overall sales last month though sales in advanced markets, such as the United States, improved," it said.
From January to November, sales declined 3.6 percent to 4,024,628 autos from 4,176,449 units in the year-ago period, the statement said.
