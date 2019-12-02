High-scoring midfielder wins K League MVP
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Kim Bo-kyung, a high-scoring Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder, was voted the most valuable player (MVP) in the K League 1 on Monday.
Kim, 30, earned the top individual prize in South Korean professional football, after leading all homegrown players with a career-high 13 goals. Kim also recorded nine assists.
Kim scored 42.03 points out of 100 in voting by head coaches, club captains and media, with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Moon Seon-min finishing second with 24.38 points. Cesinha of Daegu FC, who led all players with 25 offensive points from 15 goals and 10 assists, finished third with 22.80 points.
The first career MVP for Kim, a former Premier League player with Cardiff City, was a bittersweet moment, coming as it did a day after Ulsan blew an opportunity to win their first championship in 14 years.
Ulsan took a 79-76 lead over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors into Sunday's final match against Pohang Steelers. Ulsan only needed a draw for the title but ended up losing 4-1. Jeonbuk beat Gangwon FC 1-0 to finish with 79 points, tied with Ulsan. But Jeonbuk had the edge in the first tiebreaker, goals scored, by 72-71, to capture a record-tying seventh title.
The voting by the media, coaches and fellow players ended after Sunday's matches, and Kim admitted he had given up hopes of winning the MVP after Ulsan's collapse.
"I was able to win this because of sacrifices from my teammates," Kim said after accepting the trophy. "I know our coach (Kim Do-hoon) said yesterday no one remembers who finished second. But we the players will remember it. We'll try to learn from our mistake and get better next year. If we don't try to improve after this, then this season will go down as a failure for us."
This was Kim's first season with Ulsan, following two seasons with Jeonbuk. Kim had never scored more than four goals in a K League season until this year.
