Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party to handle budget, key bills all at once on Dec. 9 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Diplomat makes rude political comments; Harris crosses line, concerns grow (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office, prosecution collide over death of investigator (Donga llbo)
-- 'Budget bill' delayed beyond deadline; next year's economy vulnerable to cold snap (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecution seems to have found evidence from call history of dead investigator (Segye Times)
-- Gov't attacks prosecution as it confiscates mobile phone of investigator who worked for Baek Won-woo (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rep. Kim Jin-pyo, Rep. Choo Mi-ae to be named as next prime minister, justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Liberty Korea Party clings to filibuster that led to comedy at parliament (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution clash on background of death of investigator (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tax cut on rise ahead of election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Elderly citizens have become poorer despite job increase (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Assembly misses deadline for budget (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecutors raid police station over 2018 election-meddling claims (Korea Herald)
-- President slams Nat'l Assembly for political wrangling (Korea Times)
