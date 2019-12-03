(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 3)

At the center of the storm is Baek Won-woo, a former secretary for civil affairs at the Blue House. He is suspected of having forced the local police to investigate former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon shortly before the June 13 local elections last year to help his rival from the ruling Democratic Party win in the mayoral election. Inspecting elected officials and private citizens is beyond his jurisdiction. Baek says he only delivered information on corruption involving mayor Kim to the police. But that was a lie as one of his inspection team members actually went to the Ulsan police for unknown reasons. Eventually, Kim's rival Song Cheol-ho, a close friend of President Moon Jae-in, was elected mayor, raising doubts about his election victory partly thanks to Baek's — a close aide to President Moon — help.