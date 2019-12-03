Go to Contents
(LEAD) LG Electronics supplies solar modules to Australian logistics center

10:10 December 03, 2019

(ATTN: FIXES figures in para 4)

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has supplied solar modules for a rooftop solar panel project in Australia's largest logistics center.

The Korean tech giant said it has provided 7,500 solar modules to Moorebank Logistics Park in Sydney to power the warehouse.

The modules were installed on the rooftop of the logistics park to save space on the ground and improve energy efficiency, LG said.

The installation is expected to deliver approximately 4,800 megawatt hours of energy per year, the equivalent of powering more than 1,300 homes, the firm said.

A solar power facility on the rooftop of Moorebank Logistics Park in Sydney with LG Electronics Inc.'s solar module is shown in this photo provided by the Korean electronics maker on Dec. 3, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

