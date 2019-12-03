Hanwha Eagles sign American slugger Hoying for 3rd straight season
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles announced Tuesday they've signed American outfielder Jared Hoying for a third season.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said Hoying agreed to a new one-year deal worth US$1.15 million, with a guaranteed salary of $550,000, a signing bonus of $300,000 and an option for $300,000.
In 2019, Hoying made $800,000 in salary as part of a $1.4 million contract.
The 30-year-old saw his power numbers dip across the board in 2019, and he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in early September. He batted .284 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs, along with 26 doubles in 124 games. In 2018, Hoying played 142 games, batting .306 with 30 home runs, 110 RBIs and 47 doubles. His slugging percentage fell from .573 in 2018 to .460 this year, though he still swiped 22 bags in 2019, compared with 23 a year ago.
The Eagles said, in addition to Hoying's hitting and baserunning, they also like his range and strong arm in the outfield. They added Hoying's strong work ethic had a positive impact on the rest of the club, even though the Eagles stumbled to a ninth-place finish in the 10-team league.
Hoying's signing completes the foreign player puzzle for the Eagles, who earlier re-signed two pitchers from the 2019 season, Warwick Saupold and Chad Bell.
KBO teams can acquire up to three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers. They're just the second team to lock down three foreign players for 2020, after the SK Wyverns.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)