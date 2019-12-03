Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul stocks trade lower late Tuesday morning

11:32 December 03, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning due to weaker-than-expected data from the U.S. and worries over a delay in a trade deal between the United States and China.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.25 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,076.67 as of 11:20 a.m.

The U.S. ISM index, a major gauge of manufacturing activity, fell shy of expectations in November at 48.1, amid yearlong trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In Seoul, market heavyweights suffered a decline.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved down 0.99 percent and LG Electronics fell 0.14 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 1.99 percent.

Top steelmaker POSCO decreased 0.43 percent and Korea Zinc lost 1.59 percent.

Construction companies also traded lower, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction moving down 0.98 percent and Daelim Industrial falling 2.14 percent. GS Engineering & Construction decreased 0.84 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,186.75 won per dollar, down 3.65 won from the previous session's close.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK