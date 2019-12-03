Sephora opens 2nd beauty shop in downtown Seoul
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- Global cosmetics chain Sephora said Tuesday it has opened a second shop in South Korea in a popular retail area of central Seoul to attract fashion-savvy locals and foreign travelers.
Sephora's second shop landed in Myeongdong, known as a cosmetics mecca, following its first shop that debuted in the posh district of Gangnam in October.
Sephora said it will target foreign travelers, especially Chinese, in partnership with Lotte Department Store by featuring hundreds of cosmetics, skincare, body and fragrance brands along with its own private label.
The company plans to open a third store in Sinchon, a hip university neighborhood, with a goal of opening 14 outlets in the nation by 2022.
Sephora, part of the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, has nearly 3,000 stores worldwide. The beauty conglomerate has expanded aggressively in Asia, opening stores in Singapore, Thailand and India.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)