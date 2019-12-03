Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS-Japan show

BTS to perform on popular Japanese year-end TV show

22:20 December 03, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS will perform at "FNS Music Festival," one of the biggest and most prestigious year-end musical events in Japan, later this week, the TV network broadcasting the show said Tuesday.

BTS will make its appearance on the first day of the annual music show on Wednesday, Fuji Television said. The second show will be aired on Dec. 11.

The Japanese TV broadcaster said it will be the first time BTS has participated in the annual music gathering, which has been held since 1974.

BTS will showcase for the first time the Japanese versions of the band's hit songs "Boy With Luv" and "Fake Love" as part of its performance, the network said.

This photo, released by Big Hit Entertainment, shows K-pop global sensation BTS performing in a concert in Japan on July 14, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK