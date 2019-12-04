Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution at odds over death of investigator (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'U.S. may use military force if necessary,' Trump warns N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump: 'We may use military force against N. Korea if necessary,' NK: 'It's up to U.S. what Christmas gift will be' (Donga llbo)
-- Trump threatens to 'use military force against N. Korea' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump says, 'We may use military force against N. Korea' (Segye Times)
-- Trump warns N. Korea, 'We may use military force against Rocket Man Kim Jong-un' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump warns N. Korea, 'We may use military force if necessary' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae say prosecution hasn't changed, trust nears critical point (Hankyoreh)
-- Trump, 'We may use military force against N. Korea if necessary' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Huh Tae-soo named new GS Group chairman (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Huh Chang-soo steps down as GS chairman, Huh Tae-soo to take over (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Parties still squabbling over bills (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK issues year-end ultimatum to US (Korea Herald)
-- Korean economy unlikely to achieve 2% growth this year (Korea Times)
