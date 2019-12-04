Korean-language dailies

-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution at odds over death of investigator (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'U.S. may use military force if necessary,' Trump warns N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- Trump: 'We may use military force against N. Korea if necessary,' NK: 'It's up to U.S. what Christmas gift will be' (Donga llbo)

-- Trump threatens to 'use military force against N. Korea' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump says, 'We may use military force against N. Korea' (Segye Times)

-- Trump warns N. Korea, 'We may use military force against Rocket Man Kim Jong-un' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Trump warns N. Korea, 'We may use military force if necessary' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae say prosecution hasn't changed, trust nears critical point (Hankyoreh)

-- Trump, 'We may use military force against N. Korea if necessary' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Huh Tae-soo named new GS Group chairman (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Huh Chang-soo steps down as GS chairman, Huh Tae-soo to take over (Korea Economic Daily)

