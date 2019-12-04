Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open lower on U.S.-China trade woes

09:29 December 04, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt over a potential trade deal with China.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.90 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,068.17 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

U.S. stocks fell overnight after Trump said he had "no deadline" for a trade deal, signaling the U.S. intends to impose planned tariffs on Chinese goods if no deal is signed before the mid-December deadline.

Trump also said he doesn't mind waiting another year before striking an agreement with China. The comment put investors in a selling mood.

Uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade talks will continue to weigh on investors' sentiment without a clear breakthrough in the offing, analysts said. The two countries are major trading partners of South Korea.

Most large-cap stocks fell across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.4 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slid 0.8 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.8 percent and leading steelmaker POSCO declined 2 percent.

Among gainers, state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. rose 0.5 percent, and the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. climbed 1 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,191.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.35 won from the previous session's close.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
