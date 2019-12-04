Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Innovation #Glencore

SK Innovation, Glencore sign 6-year cobalt supply deal

10:25 December 04, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co., a major electric vehicle (EV) battery maker in South Korea, said Wednesday it has signed a six-year deal with Swiss-based Glencore PLC to secure supplies of cobalt, a key material used in EV batteries.

Under the agreement, SK Innovation will receive a total of 30,000 tons of cobalt, which is enough to make batteries for 3 million EVs, from Swiss-based Glencore between 2020 and 2025.

The latest deal will help SK Innovation cope with rising demand for EV batteries. The global EV battery market is expected to reach 182 trillion won in 2025, with annual average growth of 25 percent, the company said.

SK Innovation said the global demand for cobalt in the EV battery industry is expected to reach 32,000 tons next year and grow to up to 92,000 tons in 2025.

SK Innovation and Glencore said they also agreed to receive a third-party audit every year on their cobalt supply chain for the security and human rights conditions of workers.

This undated photo provided by SK Innovation Co. shows the company's researchers posing with electric vehicle battery cells. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK