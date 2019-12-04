Top-scoring team in 2nd division eyes promotion in S. Korean football
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The highest-scoring team in the second division of South Korean professional football will take its third straight crack at promotion to the top competition this week.
Busan IPark, who have been playing in the K League 2 since their demotion in 2016, will take on Gyeongnam FC in the K League promotion-relegation playoff. The two-legged showdown between the regional rivals will open at Gudeok Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the second leg will be played at Changwon Football Center in Changwon, just west of Busan, at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The winner, to be determined on the aggregate score, will play in the K League 1 next year, while the loser will compete in the K League 2.
Busan lost the promotion-relegation playoff in 2015 and haven't returned to the big stage since. They lost the past two consecutive playoffs, first to Sangju Sangmu in 2017 and then to FC Seoul in 2018.
Busan had the most lethal attack in the K League 2 this season with 73 goals in 37 matches. They were the only team to boast four players who hit double figures in scoring, led by the Brazilian midfielder Romulo. Fellow midfielder Lee Dong-jun, voted the K League 2 MVP for this year, and striker Lee Jeong-hyeop had 13 goals apiece. Hungarian forward Soma Novothny scored a dozen.
Gyeongnam suffered a dramatic fall from grace after finishing in second place in 2018 behind MVP-winning forward Marcao's league-leading 26 goals.
But the Brazilian attacker left for China before this season, and Gyeongnam never filled that void, as they managed to score only 43 goals in 38 matches, third fewest in the K League 1.
Uros Djeric finished the year with 13 goals, but he arrived in midseason from Gangwon FC and had nine as a member of Gyeongnam. No Gyeongnam player scored in double figures.
The K League introduced the current playoff system in 2013. The last-place team in the 12-club K League 1 gets automatically relegated to the K League 2, while the 11th-ranked team falls to the promotion-relegation playoff.
From the K League 2, the champions earn automatic promotion to the K League 1. Then there are two playoff rounds to determine who will play in the promotion-relegation playoff.
First, No. 3 and No. 4 teams meet in the one-and-done match. The winner of that contest goes on to play the No. 2 club in another winner-take-all contest.
The last K League 2 club to join the K League 1 through the promotion-relegation playoff was Gangwon FC in 2016.
