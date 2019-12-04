Festivals Calendar - December 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in December.
* Busan International Art Fair
When: Dec. 5-9
Where: Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan
This year's 18th Busan International Art Fair (BIAF) in the South Korean port city of Busan, the only open art market in Asia, brings together some 3,000 artworks by 250 artists in South Korea and from across the world. The 2019 BIAF includes, in particular, a special booth featuring about 130 masterpiece works from the era of the Soviet Union.
For more information, call 051-806-1004 or 051-803-8830, or visit the website at http://biaf.kr.
* Seoul Independent Film Festival
When: Nov. 28-Dec. 6
Where: CGV Apgujeong, Indie Space and Seoul Art Cinema theaters in Seoul
The Seoul Independent Film Festival (SIFF) is an annual competitive independent film festival dedicated to showcasing films of all genres and promoting films that challenge traditional mindsets and provide new perspectives. About 120 films will be screened during the nine-day festival, including dramas, documentaries, animations and experimental films.
For more information, call 02-362-9513 or visit the website at www.siff.or.kr.
* Haeundae Lighting Festival
When: Nov. 16-Jan. 27
Where: Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Square, Busan
The 6th Haeundae Lighting Festival in 2019 is establishing itself as one of the key winter season festivals at Haeundae Beach. This year's 73-day festival, under the theme "Haeundae, the Sea of Light," will feature various lighting works including an installation that reflects fantastic waves of light on the sandy beach. The events at Haeundae Square will include a daily Christmas music concert, the installation of Christmas wish trees and a carol competition event.
For more information, call 051-749-4061~4 or visit the website at http://www.haeundae.go.kr.
* PyeongChang Trout Festival
When: Dec. 21-Feb. 2
Where: Odaecheon, PyeongChang, Gangwon Province
PyeongChang is an alpine county and a haven for winter sports with abundant snowfall. Throughout the winter season, the county holds a festival of snow, ice and trout fishing on a 33,000-square-meter lot situated 700 meters above sea level.
For more information, call 033-336-4000 or visit www.festival700.or.kr.
* Seongsan Sunrise Festival
When: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
Where: Villages and coastal areas surrounding Seongsan Ilchulbong (Sunrise Peak), Jeju Island
Festivals to greet the first sunrise of the new year will be held across the nation from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. For the breathtaking sunrise from a peak that is one of Jeju's must-see attractions, the annual Seongsan Sunrise Festival on the southern resort island of Jeju is one of the sunrise festivals most worth experiencing.
The festival peaks as spectators watch the rising of the sun on Jan. 1, and includes performances and an event where participants record their New Year's wishes.
For more information, call 064-760-4282 or visit www.sunrisefestival.kr.
