S. Korean roster set for regional women's football tourney
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced their 23-player roster for an upcoming women's regional football tournament on Wednesday.
Coached by Colin Bell, South Korea will face China, Chinese Taipei and Japan during the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Championship in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The tournament kicks off next Tuesday and will run through Dec. 17 for the women and Dec. 18 for the men.
With foreign clubs not obliged to release their South Korean players for this tournament, which isn't part of FIFA's international match calendar, Bell will be without usual mainstays such as Ji So-yun of Chelsea FC Women, Cho So-hyun of West Ham United FC Woman and Lee Geum-min of Manchester City Women's FC.
Instead, Bell filled his team almost entirely with players from the domestic semi-pro league, the WK League.
The lone exception is the 19-year-old collegiate forward Chu Hyo-ju, who excelled on the U-19 national team during the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-19 Women's Championship in October. This is Chu's first selection for the senior team.
Yeo Min-ji, a former U-17 star who has overcome a string of injuries and found a new gear, is one of six forwards.
The defense corps has a ton of experience with Kim Hye-ri (85 caps), Shim Seo-yeon (57 caps) and Jang Seul-gi (60 caps).
There will be some new faces in goal for Bell, who will take Yun Young-geul, Oh Eun-ah and Jeon Ha-neul. Oh and Jeon have never played for the senior national team -- they have made six appearances combined for the U-20 team -- while Yun, the veteran of the trio at age 32, has just 14 caps with the senior squad.
Bell had been training with national team candidates since Nov. 15 before making his final cuts on Wednesday.
The Korea Football Association said Bell's squad will open camp in Ulsan, just north of Busan, on Friday and then move to the tournament host city two days later.
South Korea won the inaugural EAFF title in 2005 but haven't reached the top since. South Korea are No. 20 in the world, behind Japan (No. 10) and China (No. 16) but ahead of Chinese Taipei (No. 40).
This tournament will be the South Korean coaching debut for Bell, an Englishman who was hired in October.
Two stadiums, Busan Gudeok Stadium and Busan Asiad Main Stadium, will host the matches.
South Korea will open play against China at 4:15 p.m. next Tuesday and will next face Chinese Taipei at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Asiad.
The women's finale will be against Japan at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Gudeok.
The South Korean women have gone 4-10-16 (wins-draws-losses) against Japan, 4-5-27 against China and 12-2-4 against Chinese Taipei.
