(LEAD) Majority of Americans see North Korea as enemy: poll

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- A majority of Americans view North Korea as an enemy, a recent survey showed, putting the communist nation atop a list of countries in terms of enemy perceptions.
The poll of 1,500 people, carried out last month by the London-based research data group YouGov and the Economist magazine, showed that 56 percent of Americans consider North Korea to be an enemy of the United States, up from 51 percent in August.
The survey asked respondents about their perceptions of 14 countries. The enemy perception was highest with North Korea, followed by Iran at 48 percent and Russia at 37 percent. Only 1 percent of those surveyed viewed North Korea as an ally to the U.S.
A survey conducted in October of 1,000 respondents by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, a non-profit organization, also showed that 84 percent of Americans support the use of military force, if necessary, to prevent an attack from North Korea on the U.S. and its allies.
Nuclear talks between North Korea and the U.S. have stalled since the no-deal summit in February. The two sides held working-level talks in October but failed to narrow differences. Pyongyang has set a year-end deadline for Washington to come up with new proposals in nuclear negotiations.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned of the possibility of using military force against the North, just hours after the communist nation suggested it would restart provocative acts if the U.S. fails to meet the end-of-year deadline.
