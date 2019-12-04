Seoul stocks extend losses late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended losses late Wednesday morning due to diminished hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal this year following U.S. President Donald Trump's "no deadline" comment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 20.65 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,063.42 as of 11:10 a.m.
The Trump administration signaled that the U.S. intends to impose tariffs on Chinese goods if no deal is signed before the mid-December deadline.
Trump said he doesn't mind waiting another year before striking an agreement with China, putting investors in a selling mood.
Foreigners and institutions sold a combined 215 billion won (US$180 million) worth of stocks, while individuals bought a net 232 billion won stocks.
Most large-cap stocks declined.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.9 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO shed 1.7 percent.
Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.7 percent and leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 0.2 percent.
On Wednesday, Hyundai announced its plan to invest 61 trillion won in its existing car manufacturing and in future mobility technologies by 2025 to enhance corporate competitiveness and shareholder value. It drove up its affiliates' stock prices.
The Korean won was trading at 1,192.90 won per dollar, down 5.70 won from the previous session's close.
