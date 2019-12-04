Court rules in favor of FTC over record fine against Qualcomm
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court ruled in favor of South Korea's antitrust regulator Wednesday, saying its decision to impose a record fine on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. was justifiable.
The ruling is a setback for Qualcomm, which appealed the Fair Trade Commission (FTC)'s 2016 decision to fine the company 1.03 trillion won (US$865 million) for abusing its dominant position in mobile communication markets.
In December 2016, the FTC said the San Diego-based company and its two affiliates breached South Korea's competition law by refusing to offer licenses to chipset manufacturers and demanding high fees for patents used by smartphone makers.
Calling the FTC ruling "unprecedented and insupportable," Qualcomm appealed it in the Seoul High Court in February 2017.
