Int'l groups oppose Assembly chief's proposal to end forced labor dispute with Japan

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang last month proposed a bill to create a fund to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor with contributions by firms, governments and citizens of both nations. The bill calls for building a 300 billion-won (US$255 million) fund to compensate some 1,500 victims of Japan's forced labor, a major diplomatic thorn between the two countries. But forced labor victims have negatively reacted, saying Moon's proposal is tantamount to exempting the Japanese government and companies from responsibility.

