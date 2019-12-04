KBO MVP-winning pitcher Lindblom freed to pursue MLB dream

Lindblom, 32, was voted the 2019 regular season MVP last month after going 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA. The Bears said Lindblom attracted "significant interests" from Major League Baseball (MLB) in the United States and Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in Japan after the 2019 season. They added that they decided to free Lindblom out of respect to his contribution to the team over the past two years.