Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea

N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary

22:17 December 04, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump for hinting at the use of force against the communist state, saying it too will take "prompt" measures if necessary.

"One thing I would like to make clear is that the use of armed forces is not the privilege of the U.S. only," Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, said in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency.

"Anyone can guess with what action the DPRK will answer if the U.S. undertakes military actions against the DPRK," said the statement. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK