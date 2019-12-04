N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump for hinting at the use of force against the communist state, saying it too will take "prompt" measures if necessary.
"One thing I would like to make clear is that the use of armed forces is not the privilege of the U.S. only," Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, said in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency.
"Anyone can guess with what action the DPRK will answer if the U.S. undertakes military actions against the DPRK," said the statement. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
