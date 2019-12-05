Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi tipped off presidential office with ex-mayor's corruption allegations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi gave tip-off to win elections against then Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon (Kookmin Daily)
-- Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi blew whistle on then Ulsan mayor's alleged corruption (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecution raids presidential office even after warning (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Close aide to incumbent Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho found out to be whistleblower of Ulsan mayor scandal (Segye Times)
-- First whistleblower of Ulsan mayor scandal: Ulsan's incumbent vice mayor (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho's close aide tipped off presidential office about Kim Gi-hyeon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi was whistleblower of Kim Gi-hyeon scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho's close aide found to have exposed wrongdoings of then Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Foreigners dump 20 tln won worth of Korean stocks in 5 days (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 740,000 of those in 30s, 40s lose jobs and become part-timers (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Force may be used, says Trump (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Beijing seeks Seoul's cooperation to counter 'U.S. unilateralism' (Korea Herald)
-- BOK urged to reinvent itself in digital era (Korea Times)
(END)