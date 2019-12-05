(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 5)

It is worrisome that the president of the U.S. is mentioning these things regarding North Korea without considering how South Koreans feel. Such a threat is not at all helpful in seeking a deal with the North. This is all the more so because South Korea has opposed any U.S. military action against the North as a solution to ending the nuclear threat. Everyone knows the reason. So it is partly true that Trump ignored South Korea when he mentioned the use of force against the North. As such, it was quite natural for South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to react with deep concern, saying that there will be no war again on the Korean Peninsula in a speech at a security forum in Seoul, Wednesday. The top priority should be to keep the North on the track of dialogue toward denuclearization.