S. Korea's current account surplus grows in Oct.

08:00 December 05, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus grew slightly from a month earlier in October as its service account deficit narrowed while its primary income account surplus expanded, central bank data showed Thursday.

The country's current account surplus came to US$7.83 billion, up from a revised surplus of $7.76 billion the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Its goods account surplus slightly narrowed to $8.03 billion from $8.7 billion over the cited period, but its service account deficit also declined from $2.26 billion to $1.72 billion.

Its primary income account surplus, on the other hand, grew from $1.54 billion to $1.83 billion.

