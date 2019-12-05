Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:07 December 05, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -2/-5 Sunny 0

Incheon -2/-6 Sunny 0

Suwon -1/-5 Sunny 0

Cheongju 01/-3 Sunny 0

Daejeon 02/-4 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 01/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 04/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 04/01 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 05/00 Sunny 0

Busan 08/03 Sunny 0

(END)

