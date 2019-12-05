Go to Contents
US$107 mln needed to provide humanitarian aid to N.K. next year: U.N.

09:54 December 05, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- About $107 million will be needed to carry out humanitarian assistance projects in North Korea next year, U.N. data showed Thursday, forecasting that the impoverished country will continue to face food shortages.

The money will be spent mostly on providing better access to food, health, drinking water and other basic necessities, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The amount is around 10 percent lower than $120 million aimed to collect for such projects this year.

The U.N. agency expected that North Korea will continue to face food shortages next year influenced by droughts, floods and poor harvests.

North Korea has suffered chronic food shortages apparently due to unfavorable weather conditions and a lack of fertilizers amid crushing global sanctions.

According to a recent report, North Korea's crop production this year is thought to be below average, an estimate that adds to concerns that its already serious food shortages could worsen.

