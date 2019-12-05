LG Electronics releases upgraded 17-inch laptop

The 2020 version of the LG Gram 17 is 0.3 centimeter shorter than its previous version, with an improved hinge design, according to the company. The laptop will also have a better battery life by using an 80 watt-hour (Wh) battery inside, an upgrade from the previous 72-Wh battery, but will only weigh 1.35 kilograms. Typical 17-inch laptops on the market weigh above 2 kilograms.