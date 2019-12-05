IMO Assembly approves second term for S. Korean chief Lim
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. maritime safety agency has adopted a resolution to allow Lim Ki-tack, its South Korean secretary-general, to serve a second four-year term until 2023, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
On Wednesday, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) convened its 31st Assembly session in London to give the final green light to Lim, whose current term ends at the end of this month.
The approval came after Lim won unanimous support for the second and final term from the 40 member states of the IMO council during its 121st session in London in November last year.
Based in London, the IMO is a specialized agency of the U.N. responsible for the safety and security of shipping.
Lim was formerly the head of the Busan Port Authority, overseeing port facilities in South Korea's second-largest city. He has spent three decades working for various maritime organizations and served in multiple positions in and outside the IMO, including as chairman of the IMO's Flag State Implementation Sub-Committee from 2002 to 2005.
