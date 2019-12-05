N. Korean official in charge of external trade seen in Beijing
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean official in charge of external trade and economic relations was seen at a Beijing airport Thursday, though it's unclear whether he's visiting the neighboring country or making a stopover.
External Economic Affairs Minister Kim Yong-jae was seen leaving the airport after arriving in Beijing on an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang. Further details were not available.
In August, he visited Changchun, the capital city of China's Jilin province that shares a border with the North to attend a conference.
During the conference, he said that Pyongyang is making active efforts to create a business-friendly environment to foster economic cooperation with foreign countries.
North Korea has sought to strengthen its economy by enticing foreign investment, but such efforts have been undercut by global sanctions imposed on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile provocations.
