Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK #Kim Yong-jae

(LEAD) N. Korean minister handling external trade leaves for Syria

16:50 December 05, 2019

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, dateline, first 4 paras with updated info; ADDS photo)

BEIJING/SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's minister handling external trade and economic relations will visit Syria to discuss bilateral cooperation, state media reported Thursday.

A delegation led by External Economic Affairs Minister Kim Yong-jae left for Syria on Thursday to hold a joint economic committee meeting, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It did not provide further details.

Earlier, Kim was seen at an international airport in Beijing, apparently on his way to the Middle Eastern country.

During a conference held in August in Changchun, the capital city of China's Jilin province, Kim emphasized that Pyongyang is making active efforts to create a business-friendly environment to foster economic cooperation with foreign countries.

North Korea has sought to strengthen its economy by enticing foreign investment, but such efforts have been undercut by global sanctions imposed on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile provocations.

North Korea's External Economic Affairs Minister Kim Yong-jae (L) arrives in Beijing on Dec. 5, 2015 apparently on his way to Syria where he is expected to discuss bilateral economic cooperation. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK