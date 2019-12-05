(LEAD) N. Korean minister handling external trade leaves for Syria
BEIJING/SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's minister handling external trade and economic relations will visit Syria to discuss bilateral cooperation, state media reported Thursday.
A delegation led by External Economic Affairs Minister Kim Yong-jae left for Syria on Thursday to hold a joint economic committee meeting, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
It did not provide further details.
Earlier, Kim was seen at an international airport in Beijing, apparently on his way to the Middle Eastern country.
During a conference held in August in Changchun, the capital city of China's Jilin province, Kim emphasized that Pyongyang is making active efforts to create a business-friendly environment to foster economic cooperation with foreign countries.
North Korea has sought to strengthen its economy by enticing foreign investment, but such efforts have been undercut by global sanctions imposed on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile provocations.
