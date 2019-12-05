KBO slugger catches team, MLB scouts by surprise with posting request

That 2018 season produced some video game-like offensive numbers across the board. In an attempt to achieve more balance between hitting and pitching, the KBO switched to a bigger ball with less bounce off the bat. The upshot was a league-wide drop in batting stats, and Kim, like many other sluggers, saw his numbers dip in 2019. And based on his most recent season, it seems almost counterintuitive for him to take a crack at reaching the majors.