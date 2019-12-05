(Yonhap Interview) Crush opens new chapter in music career with soul-searching album
By Park Boram
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Singer-songwriter Crush is opening up a new chapter in his musical career with a new album, "From Midnight to Sunrise," a package of 12 meditative, soul-searching numbers released Thursday.
The new album is Crush's second full-length record, following "Crush on You" in 2014, and his first album under his new management agency, P Nation, led by K-pop star Psy.
It took three years for Crush, whose legal name is Shin Hyo-seob, to put together the 12-track album.
A recurring anxiety disorder following his breakout debut tormented him two years ago, but he relied on his pet dog, Doyou -- the Korean word for "soy milk" -- his diary and strolls to draw inspiration for the new album.
Reflective of its origin, "From Midnight to Sunrise," is a collection of relaxing but inspiring, meditative songs including the two main tracks -- "Alone" and "With You."
Both are R&B-based songs reminiscent of the genre's golden era in the 1990s.
"I think I have opened up a second chapter in my life as a singer with this new album," Crush said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency and other news outlets on Thursday.
"Compared with my first (full-length) album, the second one is much more relaxed because I have learned that good music is not one that is fully filled with dynamics," the singer said.
"Musical passion and ambition" drove him to pursue heavily dynamic music at the time of his first full-length album, but he "naturally" learned to focus on a few important elements over the course of his career, such as vocals, message and instrumentation, according to Crush.
"Over the past three years since 2016, I have carried out a variety of musical experiments and I think I am now in the right place."
Such musical confidence inspired Crush to defy musical trends to pursue 1990s-style R&B, a rare style in today's K-pop scene.
"It is a big challenge for me to release, first, a full-length album in this fast shifting era, and the (less popular) musical genres of this album could also pose a risk to my current image or position as a singer," he said.
"Despite everything, I want to highlight the meaning of having my music and album recorded (in history). ... I wish my music can also be something that could have a big influence," Crush said.
"From Midnight to Sunrise" also brings together some of the hottest singer-songwriters of today's K-pop scene like Zion.T, who collaborated with Crush on the 12th track, "Good Night."
The second track, "Wake Up," is a collaboration with Dean.
Comparing his music career to a day, he said he might currently be at 12:05 p.m., a time he usually would still be in bed.
"It would be sorry to say I am now fully awake because my ultimate goal is to do music till the point of my death. I want to grow further and I want to still wake up."
Other tracks on the album include "Butterfly," "Ibiza" and "Cloth," a song created around 2017 while he was suffering from a panic disorder. The song compares the singer to an item of clothing that has gone out of fashion and been shelved.
"As I myself have been consoled and healed by music at a time of immense difficulties, I wish my music could give consolation to all the people who listen to it too."
