Senior N.K. official says Trump's remarks, if not mistake, would be serious challenge

22:01 December 05, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean official said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks hinting at using military force against Pyongyang will be a "very dangerous challenge" if it was not a mistake.

North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, saying that North Koreans' "hatred" of the U.S. and Americans is growing.

