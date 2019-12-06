Korean-language dailies

-- 'Reform of prosecution call of the age': Choo (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Irregular boxer' chosen to deal with Yoon Seok-youl (Kookmin Daily)

-- Justice minister nominee says reform of prosecution call of the age (Donga llbo)

-- 'Reform of prosecution call of the age' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho discussed campaign pledges with presidential office before election (Segye Times)

-- Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi, presidential official gathered near Cheong Wa Dae early last year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Choo Mi-ae nominated as justice minister, Liberty Korea Party calls decision domination of jurisdiction (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon chooses Choo d'Arc, takes strong action for reform of prosecution (Hankyoreh)

-- Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi tipped presidential office, then cooperated with police as well (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Real estate project financing, swollen to 100 tln won, to be regulated (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Retirees under heavy burden of real estate tax, health insurance (Korea Economic Daily)

