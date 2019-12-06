(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 6)
Qualcomm's tyranny
Court ruling should serve as occasion to rectify IT giants' practices
A local appeals court has ruled in favor of the government's antitrust agency in the suit over a record-high fine imposed on U.S. IT giant Qualcomm Inc. On Wednesday, the Seoul High Court said that the Free Trade Commission's 2016 move to penalize Qualcomm 1.03 trillion won ($865 million) was justifiable.
The FTC levied the unprecedentedly hefty fine on Qualcomm after deciding the San Diego-based company and its two affiliates committed unfair trade practices by refusing to offer licenses to chipset makers and demanding high fees for patented technologies used by smartphone makers. The decision shows that the court endorses the regulator's action three years ago.
Major smartphone manufacturers here and abroad ― including Apple, Samsung and LG ― have been watching the suit with interest. Others, such as Intel, Huawei, Mediatech and Ericsson, took part as legal assistants, foretelling international repercussions. If the Supreme Court upholds the high court's ruling, it will likely deal a painful blow to Qualcomm. The global tech giant has been slapped with a similar amount of fines by authorities in China, Taiwan and the EU, and the Korean court's recent decision will drive the company into a corner.
Technology secured by years-long research and development, and massive investment, deserves legal protection as an intellectual property right. Businesses that use such a protected technology ought to pay a reasonable price. However, Qualcomm, armed with more than 20,000 essential standard patents, has long been under fire in many countries because of its high-handed dealings and excessive profiteering.
As shown in the recent suit, Qualcomm pledged to provide its patents in a "fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory" (FRAND) way to win the status of a monopolized holder, but breached it. It is only natural, therefore, that the FTC and the court punished such a violation. In May, a U.S. federal court also ruled the Federal Trade Commission's probe results that Qualcomm violated the Sherman Antitrust Act in the wireless communication chip market justifiable. The court ruling here is expected to curb various unfair practices committed by other global IT and platform giants, such as Google, based on their overwhelming market dominance.
The Korean trustbuster reportedly has also been investigating Naver, Google and Netflix. The FTC is urged to conduct such probes in a strictly fair and expert manner to uncover unfair practices without exception, and to establish an appropriate trading environment while protecting consumer interest.
The government, for its part, needs to prepare for trade and diplomatic friction with other countries as a result of such disciplinary moves. If the Korean regulator comes up with additional rulings on U.S. companies, we cannot rule out the possibility of protests from Washington. That shows why Seoul should closely monitor trends in other countries with similar problems, and prepare for any potential trade fiction by developing plausible logic for its actions.
