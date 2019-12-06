LG Chem, GM to set up EV battery JV in U.S.
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, said Friday it will establish a 50:50 joint venture with General Motors to provide electric vehicle batteries to the U.S. auto giant.
LG Chem and GM will chip in $1 trillion won (US$841.7 million) each to build a battery facility in Ohio before increasing their combined investment to 2.7 trillion won.
The plant's annual production capacity would reach more than 30 gigawatt hours.
The Ohio plant will be LG Chem's second EV battery-making facility in the United States following its Michigan plant built in 2012.
Shin Hak-cheol, CEO of LG Chem, said the joint venture is more than just a mere collaboration.
"It marks the beginning of a great journey that will create an emission-free society and transform the global automotive market into an eco-friendly era," Shin said in a ceremony at the GM Global Tech Center in Michigan, according to the company.
The EV battery market has been on a roll as automakers around the world race to go electric and eco-friendly due to tightened regulations on greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say are to blame for global warming.
The latest investment could help strengthen LG Chem's position as a global market leader in the EV battery sector.
LG Chem has supplied batteries to more than 2.7 million electric vehicles, including those of GM and Renault, as well as South Korea's largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor Co., and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors Corp.
Shin said LG Chem would have a combined global capacity of 70 GWh by the end of the year and 100 GWh global capacity by 2020.
LG Chem's investment also comes amid growing protectionism around the globe and marks the latest in a series of investment by South Korean companies to build plants in the United States.
entropy@yna.co.kr
